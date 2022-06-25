Create your own identity without relying on others

Ulhas Gawli: National conference of CA students association begins

Aurangabad, June 25:

Only those who work hard, continue their studies and accept new changes positively succeed. create your own identity without relying others, said renowned industrialist Dr Ulhas Gawli.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day national conference of Chartered Accountant (CA) students. The conference, based on the concept of 'Legal way versus Technical Way', is getting a huge response from CA students. Atul Gupta, former president of ICAI, said that the CA course in India is the number one course in the world. The results are low but high quality education is delivered here. He clarified that no one is being treated unfairly in the exams.

SSEB president Sushilkumar Goyal said the CA exam is difficult but not beyonds achievable. BOS president Dayanivas Sharma informed about the new syllabus. Vishal Doshi, a member of CCM, suggested that while doing CA course, you should be ready to work hard. Umesh Sharma, the director of the council, said that he started his career from the student council. CA association president Yogesh Agarwal, Vikasa president Mahesh Indani welcomed the dignitaries. Vice president Ganesh Bhalerao, secretary Kedar Pandey, treasurer Amol Godha, members Rupali Bothra and members are working hard for the success of the conference.

Today is the last day of the conference

June 26 is the last day of the conference. CA Pramod Jain will speak on direct tax, The conference will conclude with a speech of Mithali Rathi.