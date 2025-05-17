Creative summer training camp from May 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 27th edition of the Creative Summer Training Camp will begin on May 19 at Rakas Lifestyle Club, Jyotinagar. Organized by Ravi Jaiswal, the 18-day camp aims to channel children’s creativity and encourage participation in various sports.

Running daily from 10 am to 4 pm till June 5, the camp will offer training in swimming, skating, horse riding, indoor cricket, dance, art and craft, drawing, and tattoo making. Expert trainers from across the city will guide participants. Separate transport has been arranged across the city, along with lunch for all campers. The camp targets reducing screen time and fostering healthy engagement. Known for its popularity over the past 27 years, the camp sees participation from local children and visiting students alike. Admissions and information sheets are available with Ravi Jaiswal at Rakas Lifestyle Club. Volunteers including Mansi Kale, Shivani Pathak, Amol Jaiswal and others are contributing to the camp’s organization.

(WITH PHOTO)