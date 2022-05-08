Credit society officials booked for embezzlement worth crores

Aurangabad, May 8:

The income tax department sent a notice to a customer of Renukamata Multipurpose Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd. directing him to pay a fine of Rs77 lakh for transactions worth crores of rupees from his account. After receiving the notice, he found the embezzlement by the society worth crores of rupees through his account. He initiated a fight against it for two years but no one paid heed to his complaint. Hence, he approached the court. The court ordered to register cases against the officials of the credit society and the employees of the Paithan branch. The Paithan police registered the case on Saturday evening.

Complainant Vijay Ramlal Sute (46) works as a distributor of the Tata Telecom Company and had an account with Renukamata Credit Society. However, he did not operate the account for the past two years, as he switched to another business. Last year, he received a notice from the income tax department to pay a Rs 77 lakh fine for transactions amounting to crores of rupees from his account. When he inquired about it with the society, the misappropriation of the funds through his account by the society came to the fore. He also went to the head office of the society at Ahmednagar and met the chairman and secretary of the society but in vain. His complaint was listened by anyone. He approached the police but, it was of no use. Finally, he approached the court and the court directed the police to register cases against the concerned authorities.

Cases have been registered against chairman Prashant Chandrakant Bhalerao, secretary and the manager, accountant Lalita Shivaji Chaudhary, Harishchandra More, and Dinesh Takale with Paithan police station.

The accused showed transactions of RTGS, Net fund transfer, account close, loan against fixed deposit, and gold mortgage loan from the complainant’s account.