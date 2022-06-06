Crime branch resolves mystery of half-burnt body

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 6:

The crime branch police today succeeded in cracking the mystery of the half-burnt body found abandoned near the foothill, behind Himayat Baugh, (on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday) in three hours.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Narayan Chikte (43, Sangle Colony in Himayat Baugh and permanent resident of Sindhkhed Matla in Chikhli-Buldhana). He was a driver of a private coach bus. The police learnt that the crime has been committed to get rid of frequent abuse and beating by Sudhakar to his wife under the influence of liquor. The crime has been committed by wife Asha (40), Rajesh Santosh Molwale (47, Godhari in Chikhli) and Rajesh’s wife Alka (37) and his son Yuvraj (19).

According to the police inspector (crime branch) Avinash Aghav, “ The family was staying in a two-storeyed house at Sangle Colony. The grocery store and flour mill was on the ground floor and Rajesh and his family were staying for the first floor for the past seven months. He was working in a plant nursery.

The police came to know that the burning body at the foothills, behind Himayat Baugh, on Saturday at 1.28 am. The police could not succeed in identifying the body on Sunday. The crime branch team inspected the spot on Monday morning. They traced the tyre marks of two-wheeler on which the body was brought till the spot. Following it, the cops arrived at a junction point which further diverse in three different directions (routes). They prepared a route map and formed three teams and sent them in the directions of Sangle Colony, Saeeda Colony and Chaus Colony. At Sangle Colony, the team inquired with an old lady about any person missing from the locality. She then hinted that her neighbour is missing. The cops geared up and reached the missing person’s house. The family members, initially gave unsatisfactory and evasive replies. The cops spotted a moped which seemed to have been washed recently. This raised suspicion and the crime branch seperated the family members and started inquiry. PSI Kalyan Shelke along with deceased’s minor age son went at a distance away from the house and during the inquiry, he spilled beans.

In this way, the crime branch police succeeded in resolving the mystery from identifying the body till finding the accused in three hours. The team comprising Aghav, API Kashinath Mahandule, PSI, Shelke, Rahul Mhaske, Ajit Dagadkhaire, head constable Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gawande, Sandeep Sanap, Vilas Muthe and others played a vital role in it. Police inspector Prashant Potdar is investigating the case.

The deceased Sudhakar and his wife quarrelled with each other the whole day on Saturday over the issue of liquor. He beat his wife on two times when she refused to give him money to consume liquor. In the evening, Sudhakar again asked for money to consume liquor. He again beat his wife. Later on, his wife gave the money as the recently married daughter was about to come home. In the meantime, Rajesh returned from his work. Asha narrated the whole incident to her brother. The duo then hatched a plan to get rid of the conflict with Sudhakar once and for all. Accordingly, as per plan, Rajesh and Sudhakar both sat together to consume liquor. On coming back home, Sudhakar started abusing his wife. She then called her brother from first floor and gave him money to bring an iron rod. Rajesh brought it and when Sudhakar was relaxing on the sofa after having meals, hit him from behind with the iron rod. He sustained two grave injuries and due to spread of blood, he died on the spot. The blood split in the house. The son fell unconscious on seeing the scene. Hearing the screams, Rajesh’s wife and son also came down. Alka then went into the grocery shop and they packed the body in the gunny bag and plastic bag. Till then Yuvaraj returned by filling petrol of Rs 500 in his vehicle. Rajesh and Yuvaraj then took the body on moped at the foothills, took out petrol from the vehicle a pipe and then spread the fuel on body and burnt it. Till then, Alka and Asha cleaned up the house, removed all the blood stains. The iron rod was also thrown in the nearby well.