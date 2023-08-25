Crime branch seizes 8 stolen mobile phones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch while investigating a case caught two phones and seized eight stolen mobile phones from them. The arrested have been identified as Sumit Subhash Rupekar and Salim Ramzan Shah (both Sajapur). On the other hand, mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh were reported stolen again in the past 24 hours.

Two motorcyclists snatched phone of Mayur Bhavsar at Hudco corner on June 16. During the investigation, it was found that the mobile was with Suresh Kushwaha in Sajapur. The police nabbed him and inquired and he told the names of Sumit and Salim. The crime branch team arrested both the thieves.

Phones worth Rs 4 lakh stolen again

On August 24, the phone of Deepak Magar was stolen from his house at Shivajinagar. Satish Avcharmal’s mobile phone was stone from his house at Masnatpur. Nayab tehsildar Gaurav Dalvi’s phone was stolen by two motorcycles when he was going from Bandu Vaidya Chowk on August 23.