Crime branch seizes illicit liquor worth Rs 54K

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The city crime branch police seized 19 boxes of illicit country liquor worth Rs 54,720 in the Mukundwadi area on Tuesday. A case has been registered in Pundliknagar police station.

Crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information about the illicit country liquor being sold in the Mukundwadi area. The police team then conducted a raid on the liquor den and arrested Pandit Arjun Pimple (Sanjaynagar) and Gangubai Pandit Pimple (50) and seized 19 boxes of country liquor.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Ramesh Gaikwad, constable Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sandeep Sanap and Sanjivani Shinde.