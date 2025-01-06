Crime Branch swungs into action; DB squad yet to gear up

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to internal politics, transfers, and promotions, the officers of the Crime Branch, who had become somewhat sluggish, have resumed work in the new year. In the last 24 hours, two robbery cases were solved within the jurisdiction of Chawani and Vedantnagar police stations, and three criminals were arrested. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Rameez Shaikh Shakil (32, Rauza Baugh), Siddhant Shivaji Dhanedhar (Ramanagar), and Suresh Bhagwan Umbarkar (27, Kailasnagar). Two stolen mobile phones were recovered from them.

Last year, robbery incidents set a new record. The new year also began with incidents of murder and robbery due to substance abuse. Out of 2,974 serious crimes in the city and district, the police could only solve 843 cases. On December 15, Satish Dhoke (35) was on his way to Pune. At around 11.50 pm, he was heading towards Baba Chowk in front of the LIC office. At that time, two motorcyclists, who came speeding from behind, snatched the mobile from his hand and fled. A case was registered at Vedantnagar police station. Based on the suggestion of police inspector (Crime Branch) Sandeep Gurme, PSI Pravin Wagh was investigating the case. After a technical investigation, evidence revealed that Rameez and Siddhant committed the crime. They were arrested from the Amkhas area.

It so happened that on August 1, the hotelier Bhagwat Dable (44, Gulmandi) was returning home after closing his establishment. While he was passing through Mitmita on his motorcycle at 11.20 pm, he was stopped and at the knife point, the accused took away cash Rs 22,000 and mobile phone from his pocket. During the technical investigation, PSI Vishal Bodkhe came to know that Suresh had done the crime with the help of Santosh Wakade (Harshnagar). On January 5, he was arrested from a place near Thursday's weekly bazaar.

When will the review of DB's work be conducted?

There are currently questions raised regarding the overall role of the 'DB teams,' which were traditionally seen as specifically responsible for investigating crimes. Instead of focusing on criminal investigations, these teams are engaged in other tasks, and now there are concerns about when their work will be reviewed.