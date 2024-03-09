Crime scene investigation competition held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Institute of Forensic Science (GIFS) and the Department of Forensic Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) jointly organised a national-level crime scene investigation competition and workshop recently.

A total of 80 teams from 15 different institutes in seven states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh participated in this competition, which was the first of its kind in the State aimed to judge the crime scene investigation skills of the graduates of forensic science and allied subjects.

The competition was organised in two phases. A total of 20 teams were selected for the second phase, 10 each from the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Based on the performance, two teams from each of the categories were selected as winners.

Rahi Thakur, Dr Sunil Vidhate, Jai Tiwari and Nikhil Walchale guided the participants. Dr Rajesh Kumar (Head of the Department of Forensic Science, GIFS), Dr S G Gupta (former Director of the institute), and Dr Pravin Yannawar also spoke. Dr Rajendra Satpute, Dr B Arora, Anurag Sahu, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Nischay Kuwatada, Manjiri Hutke, teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the institute and the university.