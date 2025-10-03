Critical care experts from across the country to gather at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), in collaboration with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), is organizing a workshop titled ‘Masterclass in Mechanical Ventilation’. This educational program will be held on October 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at GMCH.

The highlight of the masterclass will be the presence of critical care experts from across the country, including Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Dr. Bharat Jagiasi, Dr. Akshay Chhallani from Mumbai, and Dr. Khatib Khalid from Pune, who will provide guidance and training.

The organizing committee includes ISCCM President Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, Secretary Dr. Rahul Chaudhari, and Dr. Prashant Walse. Advisors for the conference include Dr. Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, GMCH’s Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dr. Meenakshi Bhattacharya, and Dr. Gayatri Tadwalkar.

Participation of Over 150 Doctors

More than 150 doctors, consultants, and postgraduate students are expected to participate in the masterclass. The program includes pre-workshop lectures, hands-on training, as well as paper and poster presentations. The primary objective is to provide practical training and firsthand experience of advanced ventilation technologies in the ICU.