Critically ill boy dies due to bad road condition

Aurangabad, July 26:

A 10-year-old boy Krishna Babulal Pardeshi from Lakhmapur village in Gangapur who was seriously ill died Monday morning over a delay in taking him to a hospital because of the sorry state of the road.

According to sources, Krishna Pardeshi was studying in the fourth standard. He complained of stomach pains at 4 am today and started vomiting. His family lives at a farm settlement in Lakhmapur village and

wanted to take him to a hospital immediately. But, they found it difficult to take him to a hospital at night because of the sorry state of the road.

His father started taking the boy to a hospital on his motorcycle when dawn began. His two-wheeler was found stuck at different places on road due to its sludge. It took four hours for Babulal Pardeshi to reach a private hospital in Gangapur which was just four km away from the village.

Health of Krishna deteriorated till they reached the hospital, so, its doctors advised Babulal to shift his son to the Sub-district hospital of Gangapur instantly.

After a while, Krishna passed away. The medical officer of Sub-District Hospital of Gangapur Dr Ramesh Pawar said the cause of the death of the patient could not be ascertained as his parents refused for the post-mortem. The family members claimed that doctors told them that their son died as vomiting contents were stuck in his airways and lungs.

Box

Farmers facing inconvenience due to bad road

Lakhmapur is a village where those who were affected by the Jayakwadi project were rehabilitated. Most of the farmers live in a farm settlement. Farmers have to face a lot of inconveniences while passing through the road in the rainy season. They demanded that the administration should pay attention towards this problem.