Crop sowing halted in Marathwada

Cyclone Biparjoy delays monsoon rains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sowing in Marathwada has been delayed due to lack of rains caused by cyclone Biparjoy. The usual monsoon rains expected in the first week of June have been withheld, affecting crop cultivation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Approximately 6.71 lakh hectares of land in the district are cultivated during the Kharif season annually. While farmers have prepared for sowing, the absence of monsoon rains has prevented them from proceeding. Only about 5 percent of farmers with year-round irrigation facilities have managed to sow their crops, leaving the remaining 95 percent reliant on rain.

The agriculture department has advised waiting for at least 80 to 100 mm of rainfall or sufficient moisture in the fields before sowing. As a result, farmers have halted seed purchases, impacting the agricultural market. However, the meteorological department has forecasted rain starting from June 23, which is expected to initiate the sowing process.