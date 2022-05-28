Cross the line for stress-free services: Jaipuriya

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 28:

The workshop of Lions Clubs International District 3234 H-2 was held at Aurangabad Gymkhana Club here on Saturday.

District governor-elect Purushottam Jaipuriya said, there are no salaried officials in the Lions Clubs and they work voluntarily to provide services to the society. For facilitating the services in the year 2022-23, the officials will have to work harder, and hence ‘Cross the Line’ motto has been decided for this year. The officials, presidents, secretaries, treasurers, and members should work without stress, he appealed.

A workshop for the grooming of cabinet officers was inaugurated by past governor Dr Naval Malu. Dilip Modi, Sunil Desarda, Girish Sisodiya, Mahavir Patni, Tansukh Zambad, Arun Mittal, Rajesh Kamad, Shirish Kasliwal, Vijay Bagadiya and others were present.

Jaypuria further said, the officials should shed their negative thoughts and take an oath for administering better services to society. Services could not yield good results without hard work. Mistakes should be utilized to bring reforms by correcting them. The 222 officials of 87 various clubs in the district will accomplish various tasks with the help of 3500 members, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Naval Malu said, past governors, are the important assets. Their experience will help Jaipuriya to accomplish various tasks.

Dilip Modi, Mahavir Patni, Tansukh Zambad, and Indrapal Singh also guided the officials on the occasion.

Initially, coordinator Dr Tejal Chaudhary made a welcome speech. The master of ceremony was Vijay Bagadiya.

Officials, Atul Laddha, Vishal Ladniya, Murlidhar Upadhaya, Rahul Ausekar, Shakhar Desarda, Moreshwar Kulkarni, Jitendra Mahajan, Sanjeev Gupta, Sachin Agrawal, Vishal Zanwar, Manoj Gangwal, Charulata Kulkarni, Pradeep Deshpande, Sunil Biyani, Sunil Kshatriya, Mahesh Basapure, Mahendra Khetan, Naresh Vora and others were present.

Mentors guide officials

Former governors Sandeep Malu, Dr Ashok Bavaskar, Rajesh Raut, Dr Sanjay Vhora, CA H N Jain, Jayesh Thakkar, Narayan Kalantri, Praveen Agrawal, Vijay Bagadiya, Ravindra Kulkarni and Vasudev Valavalkar guided the officials through various session organised during the day-long programme.