CS-Executive & Professional exams admit card issued

Aurangabad, May 22:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday released the admit card for CS Executive and CS Professional courses June session examination-2022. Candidates will need to enter their 17-digit registration number to download the admit card.

The ICSI will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from June 1 to 10, 2022, at various test centres across the country.

All question papers will be provided in English language except the two papers of the Executive Programme of Module-II (Securities Laws and Capital Markets and Economic, Business and Commercial Laws), which will be provided in English with Hindi version to those candidates who have opted Hindi medium.

Instructions for examinees

The ICSI issued instructions for the candidates for both examinations.

Some of the instructions are as follows;

---Immediately, after taking the print-out of the admit card, each candidate is advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in it

---In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the ICSI immediately at our support portal (http://support.icsi.edu)

---Besides admit card, student should carry identity card duly issued by the Institute to the examination centre

---They should carry a face mask and a small and transparent sanitiser bottle