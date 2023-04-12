CS Jaipurkar as president of Kanva Brahman Samaj

Dheeraj Deshpande as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar has been elected as the president while Dheeraj Deshpande was elected as secretary of the Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj unopposed in the elections held recently.

The office bearers and various committee presidents, project heads were also elected unanimously in the meeting. An executive meeting was held under the chairmanship of CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar, Ashok Bhale and senior members. The other newly elected members are- Uday Manvatkar (vice president), Ashok Bhale (working president), Vijaylakshmi Bhale-Kulkarni (joint secretary), Dhananjay Samant (treasurer), Praful Kulkarni and Sangita Kagbatte (PRO).