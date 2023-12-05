CS Sharma awarded for performance in brand building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chairman of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Vipul Sharma has been bestowed with the prestigious award for ‘Exceptional Performance in Brand Building’ at the annual regional conference held in Aamby Valley, Lonavala, recently.

CS Sharma's achievement stands out among the 17 chapters spread across five states in the WIRC. This is in recognition of his outstanding leadership in fostering the growth of the city Chapter. He dedicated the award to the entire city chapter.