CSMC administrator refuses fee reduction in civic-run CBSE schools

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's education department started six CBSE pattern schools in the city two years ago. Parents were literally queuing up to get their children admitted to these schools. From the beginning, a fee of Rs 1,000 per month has been fixed by the CSMC. On Friday, a delegation of parents met with the administrator G Sreekanth, demanding free education and waiving the fees. The administrator firmly stated that the fees would not be reduced at any cost. If it is financially unaffordable, parents can enroll their children in the Marathi or Urdu medium civic schools, he suggested.

CBSE pattern schools have mushroomed all over the city, and they are the most preferred by parents. The number of students in the old municipal schools of Urdu and Marathi medium was decreasing day by day. Reviewing the demand, the municipal corporation decided to start CBSE pattern schools two years ago. So far, a total of six such schools have been started. From the first year, a fee of Rs 1,000 per month is charged to each student. This fee is collected for 11 months. Expert teachers have been appointed for these schools. In June, after the reopening of CBSE schools, the parents were queuing up for admissions.

On Friday, a delegation of parents arrived at the CSMC headquarters and submitted a memorandum of various demands to the administrator G Sreekanth during the meeting. The parents demanded that education in the CBSE schools should also be free. The administrator turned down this request. He advised that if it is financially unaffordable for them, they can seek admission for their wards in the civic-run Marathi and Urdu medium schools in the city. He also said that most of these schools also offer semi-English education, therefore, parents should enroll their children there.