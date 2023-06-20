CSMC aims to develop cricket stadium near Garware Sports Complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth has instructed the civic authorities to initiate the process of taking over the possession of open land near Garware Sports Complex for the construction of a cricket stadium of an international standard.

He was addressing a meeting organised to discuss on the development of Garware Sports Complex.

He also told the civic officers to reserve the land for the cricket stadium; draft a Master Plan and correspond in this regard with the state’s Town Planning section.

He hinted at meeting the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in this regard soon. The concerned offices should have over the land near the Kalagram building for the promotion of sports activities. The discussion with key officials of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) had also been held, said the civic chief.

The additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, executive engineer R N Sandha, estate officer Sanjay Chamle, sports officer Sanjeev Balaiyya and officers of MTDC and MIDC were present in the meeting.