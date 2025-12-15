CSMC announces nine election returning officers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth today announced appointments of nine election officers for smooth conduct of municipal corporation elections this evening. Three to four prabhags have been attached to the office of each election officer.

Candidates will be able to file their nomination papers at these respective offices. The allotment of election symbols will also be carried out at the same locations. Each office has been assigned a returning officer of the rank of sub-divisional officer and an assistant returning officer of the rank of tehsildar.

Model Code of Conduct Cell

A separate model code of conduct (MCC) cell has been established at the municipal corporation headquarters, headed by sub-divisional officer Sangeeta Rathod as election officer, while municipal corporation’s deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane and assistant engineer Javed Kazi have been appointed as assistant election officers.

All complaints will be addressed and resolved by this cell. In addition, flying squads will be formed in the city, similar to those deployed during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The administration will ensure that no malpractices take place, said G Sreekanth.

Box

Prabhag Nos…………………..Name of Election Returning Officer……………….Office Address

3,4 and 5/ Rupesh Shingare/Solid Waste Management Office, Aam Khas Maidan.

15,16 and 17/ Pravin Phulari/ CSMC Zone No. II office – Sillekhana.

6,12,13 and 14/ Venkat Rathod/Sub-divisional Office (District Collectorate campus).

1,2 and 7/ Santosh Gorad/CSMC Zone No. IV office – T V Centre.

8,9,10 and 11/ Nilesh Apar/ Garware Stadium, Chikalthana MIDC.

23, 24 and 25/ Suchita Shinde/CSMC Zone No. VI office – Cidco

21, 22 and 27/Sangeeta Sanap/Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda.

26, 28 and 29/Eknath Bangale/ CSMC Zone No. VIII office – Beed Bypass.

18,19 and 20/Sunil Sawant/ CSMC Zone No. IX office – Mondha Naka.