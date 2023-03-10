CSMC appoints 64 personnel on compassionate grounds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari presented the appointment letters to 64 personnel on compassionate grounds, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on March 9.

The proposal was lying pending for the past many days, but the civic chief initiated clearing the waiting list. Besides, the concerned committee has okayed the selection list last week.

The list of appointments includes 18 typists and clerks, 21 peons and 18 sanitary workers.

According to the establishment section, the new personnel will be given postings in various zone offices as well as in the accounts section.