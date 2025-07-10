CSMC assures no action on petitioners’ properties until Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) assured M/s Aboli Advisors (Infinity Infra Business Centre) and M/s M W Mishrikotkar (Arihant Motors) of not taking action on their properties in road widening until Tuesday’s hearing.

Adv Sambhaji Tope stated this in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on behalf of the CSMC.

He also informed the court that clarity about situation of the 15-meter road widening would be made in the next hearing.

The next hearing on these two petitions will be conducted on July 15 (Tuesday). These petitioners have received interim relief till Monday. Adv Devdatt Palodkar, on behalf of Aboli Advisors and Mishrikotkar, brought to the notice of the court that his clients' properties were purchased from Cidco.

Aboli Advisors was duly granted construction permission by the CSMC in May 2024. Following this, the work of the business centre is underway, while Mishrikotkar was granted an occupancy certificate by Cidco in 1989. The petitioners are ready to fully cooperate with the civic body for the development of the city.

Since their properties are not affected by this road widening, there is no question of taking any action.

“However, if the properties of the petitioners are affected, then they should be compensated by acquiring the land properly,” said Adv Devdutt Palodkar.

Box

No action until Tuesday

The CSMC is taking action as per the new development plan. Citizens were given an opportunity to raise objections twice before the plan was approved. The petitioners do not seem to have raised objections at that time.

“The plan was approved by the Government. The petitioners should challenge the Government,” said adv Sambhaji Tope. He also made a statement that no action would be taken until Tuesday. Adv Palodkar was assisted by adv Shubham Khoche. Adv Vaibhav Deshmukh represented the Cidco.