CSMC burdens by Rs 16 crore in disposing of old garbage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has sanctioned Rs 66.69 crore to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for disposing of its tons of unprocessed garbage through Bio-Mining under Swachh Maharashtra Mission 2.0. However, the cash-strapped CSMC will have to crack hard nuts to raise its financial share of Rs 16.50 crore in the project. The municipal corporation will dispose of the old garbage scientifically which is lying at Padegaon, Naregaon and Chikalthana garbage processing plants. The CSMC will dispose of one lakh tons of garbage scientifically.

Under Mission 2.0, the state wanted to develop garbage-free cities in the state. Hence it is encouraging the urban local bodies to go for scientific management of solid waste, and sewage waste.

The CSMC has submitted the proposal of disposing of the heaps of old garbage through bio-mining culture. The state level technical committee headed by the Principal Secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD) gave approval to it. Later on, the state’s high-powered committee headed by the Chief Secretary gave a nod to it in the meeting held on July 5, 2023. Later on, the state government granted administrative approval subject to the terms and conditions. Many other cities also received the approval along with our city.

Meanwhile, it is for sure that the CSMC will have to walk on the tightrope in raising its share as it is reeling under financial threat. It will have to make separate provisions in its annual budget for the purpose.

Box

The fund of Rs 66.69 crore has been sanctioned. The Central Government will share Rs 13.75 crore; State Government will share Rs 24.75 crore and CSMC will have to put in Rs 16.50 crore.