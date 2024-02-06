CSMC clears left turn for smooth passing of vehicles at Mahaveer Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Claiming as the drive launched to free the barriers in smooth flowing of traffic on the roads taking left, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the traffic branch, demolished 11 kiosks, existing at the Mahaveer Chowk (or old Printravel Circle), on the left of the road coming from Lokhandi Pool and turning towards Central Bus Stand. The demolition drive was implemented this afternoon.

The officials claimed that these shops were causing obstruction to the smooth flow of the traffic. Hence there used to be regular traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers and the land-owners alleged that the civic officials and cops turned their backs towards removing the traffic congestion caused on the left turn due to placement of steel barricades by a petrol pump, in the same vicinity.

The civic officers claimed that these small kiosks cum shops were running offices of travel agencies and eateries. Adding to the woes, the irresponsible parking of autowallahs in the middle of the road, were creating more nuisance. The two-wheelers and four-wheelers would face trouble while passing through the left turn towards Central Bus Stand. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar and the senior municipal officials had done a joint survey. Prior to it, the civic officials claimed that they had served notices as well. Accordingly, on Tuesday, the CSMC squad reached the site. The shopkeepers were given three hours time to remove their possessions, shift their belongings, office furniture and other equipment. Many of them vacated their possessions voluntarily.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, the action was taken by the deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, assistant commissioner Ramesh More, encroachment inspector Syed Jamshed, Shaikh Yunus, Nagarik Mitra Pathak personnel and Kranti Chowk police officials.

Why action on private land?

The shopkeepers and the land-owner claimed that the land situated on the left turn of the road towards Central Bus Stand is privately owned. These kiosks were set up to protect the huge private space and prevent encroachment upon it. Hence how come these shops are termed as encroachments. The action taken against the shopkeepers is illegal.

“The traffic congestion is caused not by these kiosks, but due to irresponsible parking of auto rickshaws and other vehicles on the left turn,” stressed the landlord.

Not removed steel barricade

The action taken by the civic squad has raised eyebrows and is termed as biased as the officials did not cleared the left turn of the road turning towards Jalna Road. They did not remove the steel barricade placed on the footpath near the petrol pump. Hence vehicles coming from Varad Ganesh Mandir continue to face severe inconvenience while taking a left turn towards Jalna road due to the barricade. The CSMC and the police have turned their backs towards this left turn, it is alleged.