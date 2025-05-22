CSMC delivers a blow to litterbugs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mondha Naka road, once notorious for piles of garbage and foul smell, presented a refreshing and pleasant sight today. Instead of trash, the road was clean, beautifully decorated with floral rangolis and lined with green potted plants. This initiative by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) serves as a strong message against those who habitually dump garbage in open spaces.

The road, which had long been a source of discomfort for motorists, pedestrians, and local businesses due to constant litter and bad odour, has now been transformed into a clean and aesthetic space. As part of its cleanliness and beautification campaign, the municipal corporation has placed plant pots and drawn colourful rangolis along the road.

Until just yesterday, this spot was being used as a dumping ground. The transformation has not only brought visual relief but also served as a symbolic rebuke to irresponsible citizens. Many passersby paused to take pictures of the newly beautified area on their phones. Municipal workers cleaned the area and arranged the greenery and decorations. However, they expressed concern that the effort would be in vain if people start littering again. They urged the public to maintain cleanliness and respect the improved environment.

Citizens demand similar action in other areas

Local residents have now demanded similar beautification drives in other parts of the city, such as Khokadpura, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura, Jawahar Colony, Sillekhana, City Chowk, Dargah Road, and Old Mondha, where garbage and foul smells are still common. They are hoping the municipal corporation will extend its efforts to these neglected roads as well.