CSMC demands dues of Rs 32L from Vasant Bhavan developer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has informed the developer of Vasant Bhavan Shopping Complex that he would not be able to lease out the galas unless he clears the rental dues of Rs 32.17 lakh.

It may be noted that the Vasant Bhavan is being developed into a commercial complex on Build-Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis.

It so happened that the civic chief G Sreekanth held a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing BoT works on Tuesday. The developer raised the issue of inconvenience in the installation of DP-mounted power transformer at the shopping complex. The civic chief directed the developer to correspond with MSEDCL at his level and procure it. Besides, the developer has also instructed to clear the dues first or else he will not be allowed usage of the galas.

Meanwhile, the CSMC officials concerned have been instructed to alert the Department of Stamps and Registration about the dues in writing to prevent registration of galas in the registry office. The galas will be leased out for a period of 30 years.

G Sreekanth also instructed the developer of the daily vegetable market at Aurangpura to speed up the works

and complete the constructions of raised plinths (oatas) for vegetable vendors, on top priority.

The BoT developer of the swimming pool at Vedantnagar has also been instructed to complete the project by July 15 and ensure there is no delay further.