CSMC demarcates boundaries of 10 zones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After many decades since the inception of the municipal corporation, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has published the rough draft and maps of the newly formed 10 zonal offices in its jurisdiction.

Earlier, the jurisdiction comprised of nine zones and each zone was having 12-14 election wards. However, the jurisdictions have been delimited and one new zone has been created with the intention to reduce the area for the convenience of the citizens in reaching or contacting the zonal office for redressal of their complaints and also paying taxes.

The civic administration has invited objections, and suggestions on these newly demarcated boundaries of the 10 zones, in seven days.

There is a possibility that the forthcoming elections are going to be held on ‘prabhag’ basis. Moreover, the new boundaries will help the citizens to visit their zone office unhesitantly.

The giant size maps are placed in all the zonal offices and also in the open lobby of the CSMC headquarters building number 3. The citizens visiting the headquarters can view the maps and may drop their suggestions and comments or objections (if any) within the deadline.