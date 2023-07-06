CSMC demolish 12 shops built on parking space

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has demolished 12 shops built illegally on the parking space in the Cidco N-5 sector.

These shops were built on the road extended from Chistiya Police Chowky to SBI Bank in the N-5 sector. The Cidco officials confirmed that these shops are built on land reserved for parking vehicles. Due to the construction of shops on parking spaces, the vehicles of visitors to these illegal shops would park their vehicles on the main road. Besides, the vehicles also complained of facing inconvenience while taking the left turn. There was a long queue of vehicles at the traffic signal waiting to turn left. Hence the civic squad demolished the illegal construction. The shopkeeper had encroached on the space by fixing pavement blocks. One person named Chaudhary had constructed two rooms and was running the business of issuing railway tickets and reservations. The encroachment was also removed. Later on, Hotel Tarte and Kulkarni-Dhawade Classes which were running in the shops were also removed. The Hotel Atharva owner was instructed to remove the encroachment.

The civic squad also seized four handcarts of the fruit sellers. The CSMC also completed the marking of the main road from Bajrang Chowk to Maulana Azad Chowk. The action was taken by additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Rameshwar Surase, Pandit Gaoli and junior engineer (Town Planning section) Pooja Bhoge.