CSMC demolishes garden wall for building school road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration has demolished the protective wall and cut down some trees of Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Garden in Jai Vishvabharati Colony to construct a road for a school. The Shiv Sena strongly protested against building a road through the garden. However, the municipal administration demolished the wall on Thursday.

As soon as the demolition of the road began, citizens strongly opposed it. Under the leadership of Thackeray faction city chief Raju Vaidya, a protest was held against it. Residents of the area protested inside the garden. Despite the citizens' opposition, the municipal corporation demolished the wall. Citizens are now planning to go to court. We will seek justice in court against the municipal administration's actions. Constructing a road through the garden is not environmentally friendly, as it involves cutting down trees. Around 165 citizens have raised their voices against this road, said Vaidya. Citizens have alleged that the municipal administration is doing all this under the orders of a local public representative to create this road for the school.