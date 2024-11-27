CSMC discards 1.72 lakh old files

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the municipal corporation's record room, old files dating back the last 40 years had been literally stored in piles. These outdated files were being preserved, leaving no space for new files. Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth took the initiative to modernise the record room. So far, 1.72 lakh files have been discarded. After one year, even these discarded materials will be destroyed.

The record room has been set up at the municipal corporation headquarters to store documents dating back to the municipal council era. Even today, countless citizens visit daily to request old records. Upon filling out a form, the municipal corporation provides them with Xerox copies of the records. Care must be taken to prevent these records from being damaged by moisture or accessed by rats. Besides, significant amounts of money had to be spent on pest control and other measures. For the past few years, there has been no space in this hall to store new records, leading to the accumulation of old records in various departments.

G Sreekanth conducted a detailed inspection of the record room three months ago. He opened several bundles of files and found many useless records, including newspaper clippings, minutes of general body meetings, ministerial tours, and registers of halls rented out. He ordered that all these records be categorised into A, B, C, and D classes as per government guidelines and be discarded. Since then, for the past two to two and a half months, the classification of records has been ongoing. Employees from various departments are reviewing and classifying the records daily. So far, 1. 72 lakh files have been discarded. A new, updated record room will be created.