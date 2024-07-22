CSMC drafts policy for development of crematoriums; graveyards in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administrator

G Sreekanth today ordered the civic officials to draft a policy for the overall development of crematoriums and graveyards, through people’s participation, in the city.

It may be noted that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be developing six crematoriums in the city by utilising an aid of Rs 10 crore sanctioned by the District Planning Committee (DPC). However, there are 45 crematoriums and 46 graveyards in the city which are also craving immediate attention of the administration.

The CSMC is hopeful that the peoples participation will help develop and upkeep the crematoriums and graveyards. A committee headed by the municipal commissioner will oversee the development works (through public contribution) launched in the crematoriums and graveyards. One representative of each community will be appointed as the secretary of the committee. An independent account will be opened in the bank to welcome donations and the works will be done under the supervision of the committee through consensus.

Submit proposals for government land

The state government through revenue administration allocates land to the CSMC for crematoriums, graveyards, setting up sewage treatment plants, implementing housing schemes, gardens, etc, and other important and development works. Hence the revenue administration has directed the CSMC to submit the land proposal (projectwise) in A-B-C and D format. Sreekanth has ordered the officials concerned to complete the procedures on priority.

Upload sanction layouts on the website

The civic chief also instructed the Town Planning (TP) section officials to scan layouts sanctioned by the section and upload them on the official website of the municipal corporation. This will enable the citizens to get printouts of their respective sanctioned layout plans conveniently.

Cleanliness in office

The CSMC will be implementing a mega cleanliness drive in the city. Hence, the civic chief instructed all the HoDs to ensure that their respective sections are kept clean and tidy daily till August 15. He hinted at paying surprise visits to their sections to check the cleanliness status. He also suggested maintaining the cleanliness in the office religiously hereafter.