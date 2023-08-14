CSMC faces financial instability once again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) seems to be once again failing in overcoming the financial crunch this year. The exchequer has recorded a collection of Rs 68 crore against an outstanding of Rs 140 crore.

The CSMC has been witnessing the crunch for the past couple of years. It may be noted that the municipal corporation has made a provision of funds to undertake development works in large numbers during 2022-23. The contractors after completing their works submitted their bills to the accounts section and are waiting for their payments.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has made a policy to make payments of the pending outstanding bills as per the availability of funds.

The CSMC chief finance and accounts officer Santosh Wahule said the contractors bills which are pending for the payment are of Rs 140 crore, while the collection of property tax (advance) from April till first week of August is Rs 68 crore, he said.