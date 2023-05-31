CSMC felicitates 10 retired officials, personnel

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth today felicitated the additional commissioner R P Nikam, chief auditor D Hiwale, ward officer Asadullah Khan and seven other civic officials and personnel on the day of their superannuation. The function was held late in the evening at the Smart City Office headquarters.

While addressing on the occasion, the civic chief said, “The felicitation is made for your noteworthy contribution made during the service. It will be your receipt if the citizens, after seeing you, recall the outstanding work done by you.”

In response to the felicitation, Nikam and Hiwale expressed their views and shared their experience received during the service. The municipal commissioner specifically lauded Asadullah Khan for his outstanding contribution to the Kham River Rejuvenation Project.

The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar compered the proceedings, while the city engineer A B Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.

The seven other officials and personnel who got retired and were feted include junior engineer Miskin Khalid Ahmed, senior sanitary inspector Bhimrao Patil, ANM Kalpana Muley, Fire Brigade’s Anil Nagare, chief fireman Mohammed Abdul Aziz, deputy fire officer Dnyaneshwar Salunke and vehicle driver Shaikh Nizam Shaikh Sandu.