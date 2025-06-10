CSMC fixes deadline to complete Zoological Park; Cidco Auditorium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction work of the much-awaited Zoological Park, being developed with the cost of Rs 250 crore, in Mitmita has been completed. The project has been developed under the Smart City Mission. Hence the Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth has informed the Smart City officers to undertake the tree plantation drive with the help of a private company from July 1. Besides, he also informed them to complete the renovation work of Sant Tukaram auditorium in Cidco by the end of September.

It may be noted that the newspaper, during this week, had published a news article highlighting that no development work was completed in time. The news also published different development works of CSMC and Smart City which were halted. Taking cognizance of it, the municipal commissioner held a meeting with CSMC and Smart City officials on Monday.

He obtained the work status of Zoological Park from project manager Imran Khan. The civic chief then ordered the Smart City officer that the municipal corporation had an agreement with a private company for tree plantation. Hence get the tree plantation done on a large scale. Meanwhile, the garden superintendent Vijay Patil has been assigned with the responsibility. The plantation is a part of developing natural habitat for wildlife animals.

Later on, the civic chief during the review learnt that the works like lighting, air-conditioning of Sant Tukaram auditorium are in the last stage. He ordered it to be done by September-end.