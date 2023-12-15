CSMC frees Shahganj from encroachments after decades

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed more than 40 big and small encroachments from the vicinity of Shahganj commercial market. The squad removed all the illegal constructions made by the shopkeepers outside their shutters on the road opposite Shahganj Masjid and the Clock Tower lane. It is said that the action to free these roads and lanes have been taken after 30-long years!.

Earlier, the squad removed encroachments from commercial markets in Gulmandi, Kumbharwada and Rangar Galli on December 11. Hence the newspaper published the news highlighting the cursory action taken by officials on December 12.

Earlier, the civic administration alerted the shopkeepers in the Shahganj vicinity to remove their encroachments voluntarily on Thursday. Today at 8 am, the squad started the action from Shahganj petrol pump.

The traders had encroached upon the road space in front of the mosque. With the help of JCB, the encroachments were removed. The 60-feet wide road got free from encroachments. Later on, the squad reached the Clock Tower lane having the shops of cloth and footwear. This 30-feet wide lane was reduced to 5-feet narrow lane. The civic personnel removed encroachments from both the sides of the road. Few traders tried to oppose the action, but could not succeed. By 2 pm, the CSMC squad had removed 40 encroachments.

Under the guidance of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, assistant police inspector Sachin Mirge, the building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Shaikh Yunus and Ravindra Desai took the action.

People welcomed action

The vehicle-owners and the pedestrians praised and lauded the action. The two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers were facing huge inconvenience while crossing roads and lanes from this market, for the past many years. Hence they demanded the civic authorities to implement the same action in commercial markets existing in the old city and free the roads from the encroachments.