CSMC gets incentive of Rs 5.60 crore under Jal Hi Amrit campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has placed special emphasis over the past few years on treating the city’s wastewater. As a result, under the Central Government's ‘Jal Hi Amrit’ campaign, the corporation has been awarded an incentive grant of ₹5.60 crore. Notably, the corporation treats 206 MLD of wastewater daily through various STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) facilities.

Under the ‘Jal Hi Amrit’ campaign, implemented by the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the municipal corporation submitted detailed reports of its efforts. In the third phase of evaluation, all three STPs operated by the corporation were recognised at the national level for their excellent performance and were granted incentive funds.

The distribution of the incentive grant includes ₹3.50 crore for the 161 MLD plant at Kanchanwadi; ₹70 lakh for the 35 MLD plant (Jhalta Phata), and ₹1.40 crore for the 10 MLD plant (Banewadi).

The total amount has been deposited into a separate bank account maintained by the civic body. Administrator G Sreekanth commended the officials involved for their efforts following the receipt of the special incentive grant.

In 2013, under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) scheme of the Central Government, an underground sewerage project worth approximately ₹450 crore was implemented in the city. As part of that project, STPs were constructed, including the largest, a 161 MLD capacity plant in Kanchanwadi. This STP alone can treat 161 MLD of wastewater daily. The other two STPs are located at Jalta and Banewadi.