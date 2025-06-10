CSMC gives new lease of life to 60 banyan trees

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the cement culture, the number of banyan trees in the city has started declining rapidly. On Vat Purnima, women are struggling to find banyan trees. Amid this, the garden section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has done some reassuring work over the past few years. When road widening or development projects require the removal of obstructive banyan trees, the municipal corporation did a remarkable job. Instead of cutting them down, the CSMC successfully transplanted over 60 such trees.

Growing a banyan tree from seeds is somewhat difficult. However, if a branch is planted, it sprouts new shoots quickly. This method proves 100% successful if done between June and September. A few years ago, several banyan trees had to be cut down during the widening of Paithan Road. The municipal corporation uprooted some of these trees with their roots intact and replanted them in Siddharth Garden. Small branches from these trees were then used to prepare saplings, which were distributed to many citizens. Banyan trees were planted extensively in open spaces across wards like Nakshatrawadi and Itkheda. This experiment was 100% successful, said the Chief Garden Superintendent (CSMC) Vijay Patil.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's statue at TV Centre

The construction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's statue at TV Centre Chowk was facing challenges due to the presence of banyan, peepal, and neem trees at the site. However, the trees were carefully uprooted along with their roots using cranes and successfully transplanted to the nearby Swami Vivekanand Garden. This transplantation experiment, conducted four months ago, has been successful. The trees have now sprouted healthy new foliage, indicating their proper growth in the new location, pointed out Vijay Patil.

Citizens appealed to plant native trees

Patil explained, “During the monsoon season, many citizens undertake large-scale tree plantation drives. When planting trees, prioritise native species, as they provide shelter and attract birds and animals. In contrast, foreign/exotic tree species often fail to support local biodiversity—birds don't even perch on them. Hence choose trees that produce oxygen and benefit the ecosystem.”