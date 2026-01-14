CSMC health deploys hundreds of doctors, para-medical staff on election duty

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As per the directives of the municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, and under the guidance of medical health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, the civic health section is fully prepared to provide services during the general elections in the city.

A total of 1,122 health personnel have been deployed at 374 polling stations, with three staff members at each centre. In addition, 96 officers and staff, including specialist doctors from the municipal corporation and Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), will be deployed 24×7 for three days at four vote-counting centres. Furthermore, 25 ambulances, including those of the municipal corporation and private hospitals, have been kept on standby.

During the election period, a total of 221 doctors, 1,341 paramedical staff, 33 drivers, and 83 health officers will be on duty. On polling day, reserve staff at health centres, war-room personnel, and additional ambulances and health staff at Kranti Chowk have also been deployed.

Overall, approximately 1,600 officers and staff will be on duty on polling day to ensure that citizens receive prompt and effective healthcare services, said municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.