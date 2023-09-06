CSMC honours 84 teachers; 196 players with ideal awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has honoured 84 outstanding headmasters and teachers of civic schools with ideal awards on Teacher's Day. The MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel also honoured 196 outstanding sports players of the city on the occasion.

The CSMC administrator G Sreekant has introduced a programme 'Smart School to Best School' in all municipal schools.

The CSMC feted 50 teachers who promptly uploaded the attendance of the students on Smart Guru App; took efforts to increase strength of students in their class and interacted with parents of absent students and brought them back to school. The MP and the administrator also feted 23 teachers under whose guidance the civic students becoming eligible for pre-upper primary and pre-secondary scholarship and 12 teachers who were appointed as counsellors to guide the municipal teachers and the students.

The Sports Department also felicitated 196 sports players (from city) who had won awards in different games on national and international level with ideal awards. The coaches were also feted on the occasion.

Former cricketer Iqbal Siddiqui, Olympic Association’s Pankaj Bharsakhle, Shiv Chhatrapati award-winner Makarand Joshi, additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, education extension officer Ramnath Thore, sports officer Sanjeev Balaya, sports coordinator Rahul Aamle were present on the occasion. Amrut Birare conducted the proceedings, while Dnyandev Sangle proposed a vote of thanks.