CSMC hopes of providing water relief to citizens by this Diwali!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today underlined that the civic administration is leaving no stone unturned to complete the targetted works relating to the new water supply scheme as early as possible. If all goes well, I am hopeful that the citizens would be experience relief in the water supply to some extent by this Diwali.

While addressing the press conference the civic chief said,“ Today I took a review of the ongoing new water supply scheme works and the water rejuvenation projects (of Rs 193 crore). The new water filtration plant of capacity 7.5 MLD is going to be commissioned at Harsul soon. Besides, three elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and one Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) will be available to us for storing and starting the distribution of water in the next couple of months. Indeed, there will be a satisfactory improvement in the water supply scheme. Hence, if the work goes on at the same speed then I am hopeful that the project is likely to be completed by December 2024.

Meanwhile, the executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi briefed the media persons about the status of the water supply scheme and the rejuvenation project.

He said,” There are four components we had to complete at the source well in Jayakwadi Dam. They include the construction of Jack Well, Approach Bridge, Approach Bund and Coffer Dam.

Of which, the construction of Bund has been completed. Besides, 90 per cent work of Coffer Dam has been completed and the remaining 10 pc will be completed by July 15. The works relating to other components are also underway. Hence, we are hopeful of starting the excavation for the construction of Jack Well after July 15.”

“ A total of 49 new ESRs and 4 new GSRs will be constructed, out of which, the sites of 47 ESRs have been handed over to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The construction of 11 ESRs is being done on priority as per the demand of the municipal corporation. Out of which, three ESRs and one GSR is expected to be handed over to us for storing and starting water distribution by June/July,” said Kazi.

The proposal of laying a 1911 km long internal distribution pipeline is there in the project, out of which, the pipeline of the length of 400 km has been completed. Hence if we go by the speed of the work, there is a possibility that the project would get completed by December 2024, he said.

Progress of a few important works

The laying of a 17 km long pipeline, out of the proposed 39 km from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi has been completed. The total laying work is to be completed by the end of the year.

Construction of three filtration plants, out of six, is 80 per cent completed.

Two Master Balancing Reservoirs (MBR) are proposed, out of which, the construction of low-level MBR is completed, while the construction of high-level MBR is underway.

Laying of water gravity pipelines of myriad diameters from 2000 mm to 500 mm (connecting MBR to ESRs) inside the city is underway.