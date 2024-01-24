CSMC implements e-waste collection drive in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has informed that the civic administration in association with EcoVision and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First will be implementing the e-waste collection drive in the city on January 25 and 26. We have set up collection centres in different parts of the city. I appeal to the citizens to give away their e-waste lying unused in the corner of their houses or store rooms to the sanitary workers or the representatives of other associates in the venture.”

“The CSMC has been implementing the drive for the past 3-4 years. This year in association with two NGOs, we have set up 52 e-waste collection centres in the city. Besides, the citizens can also give their e-waste to the civic attendant visiting their doorstep through ghantagadis,” said the deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav adding that the collected e-waste will be transported to the government prescribed centres for recycling.

Meanwhile, the CSMC will also be implementing a cleanliness drive in every zone of its jurisdiction on January 26 (Republic Day).