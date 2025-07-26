CSMC implements road widening in Harsul from July 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has geared up to implement the road widening drive in Harsul from Monday (July 28) morning. The municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment section has made all preparations and is ready to deploy 15 JCBs, 15 tipper trucks, 4 poclains, fire tenders, mobile vans to transport stray animals and a hydraulic vehicle of the electricity branch.

A fortnight ago, the CSMC through a public-address system alerted the property-owners about the implementation of the road widening drive in Harsul. Panicked residents then met the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth at Smart City Office on the very second day. They demanded to conduct marking of the road (and affected properties) and also spare some time to remove their structures voluntarily. Hence the Town Planning section demarcated the road on July 15.

One and a half years ago, prior to the G20 Summit, the demolition was undertaken to widen the road to 100-feet till Ajanta Caves. As per the new DP, the road is 200-feet wide. Hence the CSMC will now widen an additional 100-feet of road wherein 150 properties are being affected.

The controlling officer of anti-encroachment cell Santosh Wahule said, “The CSMC is on heels to implement the drive. The task will start from Harsul T-Point on Monday morning. The action will be taken till a water body on the outskirts of Harsul. A team of 250 officers and employees of CSMC will remain present, apart from a huge police machinery, on the occasion.”

15 property-owners approach court

A total of 15 property-owners from Harsul have approached the court. They have got relief till July 28. On the same day, the CSMC is initiating action. This has worried the property-owners.