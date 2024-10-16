CSMC junior engineer beat by contractor over inspection issue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising incident, a contractor mercilessly beat a junior engineer of the office of Zone Number 1 of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) at Firdaus Garden in Padegaon on Tuesday afternoon. He also threatened to implicate him falsely in a molestation case. The incident sparked protests at the CSMC headquarters on Wednesday, where the officials' and employees' organisation staged a strong demonstration, demanding the blacklisting of contractors who engage in blackmail to the administrator.

Based on the complaint filed by junior engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, a case has been registered at the Cantonment Police Station. According to the complaint, Saloksingh Kalani from New Sagar S. Construction has done the drainage pipeline work at Firdaus Garden. Kalani asked Kulkarni to inspect the work and prepare a bill. Kulkarni went for the inspection accompanied by employee Sachin Pardeshi. During the inspection, Kalani insisted that Kulkarni open the drainage line and take proper measurements. A dispute escalated, during which Kalani verbally abused Kulkarni and assaulted him with a wooden stick. He also threatened Kulkarni with filing a molestation case, dire consequences and obstructing the government work.

Demonstration by officials and employees

In protest against the assault, the officials' and employees' organisation held demonstrations at the municipal headquarters today at 4 pm, submitting a memorandum to the administrator. Four contractors—M/s Yardan Construction, Sambodhi Construction, Ajay Vitthal Khope, and New Sagar S. Construction—have reportedly formed a group to harass employees working on drainage projects across various zones in the city. Besides, deputy engineers B K Pardeshi and Madhukar Chaudhary were also threatened by these contractors in the name of filing molestation cases against them.

The memorandum demanded that these contractors be blacklisted. Present on the occasion included organisation president Sanjay Suradkar, secretary Aparna Thete, chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, accountant Sanjay Meher, executive engineer Farooq Khan, and Tausif Ahmed.