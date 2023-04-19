CSMC labourer reported dead by civic clerk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an oversight mistake, one Class IVth personnel of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was reported as dead by the clerk of his concerned section due to an oversight mistake. Hence the accounts section considered him as dead and did not release his salary for March.

It so happened that one civic employee died a few days ago. As per norms, the concerned section sends a list of staff to the accounts section to release the salaries. If any person dies then the clerk makes a cross mark mentioned in front of his name and mentions the death in the remark column.

It so happened that a clerk from the education section sent the list, but instead of marking the cross in front of the person who actually died, he wrongly marked the cross in front of one personnel who is alive. Hence on the basis of the list, the accounts section did not deposit the salary of ‘alive’ personnel (shown dead in the list) in his bank account. This worried the victim as he got the festival advance and was waiting impatiently for his salary. He then contacted the clerk from his section and inquired why his salary has not been released. The concerned clerk got fumbled. The victim then reported the matter to his superiors. Later on, he contacted the clerk from the accounts section and then the whole mistake came to light.

It is learnt that despite knowing the fact, the salary of the victim staff has not been released. He claimed that Ramzan Eid is around the corner, but he is reeling under stress due to the absence of salary. The victim is a labourer by post and presently works in a disabled persons cell.