CSMC lands in grim situation on leaving permanent jobs by young officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The number of unemployed persons is rapidly increasing. While many young people are struggling to find government jobs, private sector opportunities are also scarce. Shockingly, some personnel who secured permanent jobs in the municipal corporation are resigning without hesitation. This has left the administration stunned. The municipal corporation had issued orders for the permanent recruitment of 85 individuals, out of which eight have already left, with another eight to ten likely to follow.

Several years ago, the government approved a revised staffing pattern for the municipal corporation, approving over 6,000 positions. The government also instructed that hiring should be done as needed. Currently, there are more than 3,000 permanent officers and employees in the municipal corporation, and the number of contractual employees has also reached nearly 2,000. The number of vacant positions is substantial. Therefore, six months ago, the corporation conducted a recruitment process and appointed 85 individuals based on merit. Out of these, 71 joined the service. However, some of these employees are now resigning. The increasing number of resignations from various departments has left the administration in disbelief.

Which Employees Are Resigning?

Three junior engineers, three civil engineers, and two accountants have resigned. An additional eight to ten individuals are preparing to resign and have already given prior notice to their superiors regarding their decision.

Preparing for Competitive Exams

The employees who have resigned are preparing for competitive exams. They are finding it difficult to find time for studying. Some have already taken exams and are awaiting results. They have said that if they secure a better job opportunity, they will leave their current positions.