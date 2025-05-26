CSMC launches anti-dengue campaign in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To prevent the spread of dengue and other infectious diseases, the health section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched an intensive Abate campaign from Monday. On the very first day, surveys were conducted in 8,678 households.

Due to the recent unseasonal rains, the risk of infectious disease outbreaks has increased. Under the guidance of Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth, the health section has initiated this aggressive campaign in high-risk areas, which will continue until June 3. The campaign is being carried out across all 10 municipal zones.

All malaria eradication workers from three zones, zonal supervisors, health inspectors, health staff, ANMs, and ASHA workers are involved in the drive. The campaign was inaugurated by the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr Paras Mandlecha at Khadkeshwar. Also present were Assistant MOH Dr Archana Rane and Dr. Adityakumar Joshi.

On Monday, the team inspected 21,236 water containers, out of which 346 were found containing mosquito larvae. 219 containers were emptied, and Abate chemical was added to stagnant water in over 9,000 homes. Besides, insecticide spraying was carried out in 1,193 houses.