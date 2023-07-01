Raosaheb Danve claims Sharad Pawar’s statements on 2019 political drama are result of disappointment

Union minister Raosaheb Danve said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s statements about bowling a googly to his party in November 2019 were the result of disappointment.

He was referring to Pawar’s statement in Pune a day before that certain things were done in the aftermath of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to expose the BJP’s greed for power, and he knew “how to bowl a googly. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a program here, Danve said his party did politics without being in power for many years.

I was myself an MP or MLA for 28 years but not in power, he said, adding that the BJP decided to form government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in November 2019 not out of a greed for power, but because it wanted to teach a lesson to the ally Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which deceived us and went with the Congress and NCP. Pawar’s statements came out of disappointment, he added.

NCP will have to decide whether the villain of the whole episode was Ajit Pawar, or whether Sharad Pawar was trying to prove Ajit a villain, Danve further said.

