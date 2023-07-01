Outrage over video of security personnel spraying water on sleeping passengers at Pune railway station

A video that has been widely shared on social media has caused outrage as it shows security personnel using a water bottle to wake up passengers who were sleeping at a railway platform in Pune. The disturbing footage captures the moment when individuals, including an elderly person, are suddenly awakened by the water spray. The video quickly went viral, attracting strong condemnation from internet users.

Following the controversy, Indu Rani Dubey, the divisional railway manager (DRM), released a statement addressing the incident. In her statement, she acknowledged the issue of passengers sleeping on platforms and the inconvenience it can cause to others. However, she made it clear that the approach taken by the security personnel to wake up the passengers was unsuitable for providing guidance or assistance.

Disturbing video from #Pune railway platform shows security personnel using water to wake up sleeping passengers. Unacceptable behavior that sparked outrage! Let's ensure #Respect and dignity for all. pic.twitter.com/clAz5xY6jl — Sourav Jamnik 🇮🇳 (@sourav_jamnik) July 1, 2023

Dubey also reassured the public that the staff members involved have received appropriate guidance to handle similar situations in a respectful, polite, and considerate manner. She expressed remorse for the incident and recognized the importance of adopting more respectful approaches when interacting with passengers.