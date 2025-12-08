CSMC launches ‘Sreemitra’ app to enhance tax collection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On account of 43rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the civic administration has launched ‘Sreemitra’ mobile app to make bill collectors (ground staff) accountable and enhance the tax collection and meet the targets, on Monday.

What does Sreemitra stand for?

It is an abridge form of Statistical Research Economical Empowerment Municipal Integrated Tax Recovery & Assessment (Sreemitra). Sreemitra app has been launched with the help of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) team led by project manager Syed Faiz Ali.

‘Sreemitra’ for bill collectors

As per CSMC record, there are more than 3.20 lakh properties, including 41,000 commercial. Of the target collection, the CSMC has managed to collect Rs 176.57 crore, while the collection of Rs 1039.18 crore is pending (unrecovered). The tax section is headed by deputy commissioner Vikas Navale.

According to the civic chief, “ To make the tax (property and water) collection system authentic and transparent, the CSMC introduced the Sreemitra app for our bill collectors (visiting door to door for tax collection). There are 133 bill collectors and 10 officers of special duty (OSD). These bill collectors have been provided an identity card, a tab equipped with the above app and a bag to carry documents. He has to daily visit the houses (as per target) in the respective zone and collect the taxes. The app makes the bill collectors accountable.” His superiors can cross-check his live location, waiting time at different locations, amount of tax collected etc. The zonal officer concerned will analyse performance of bill collectors regularly. The app is an internal reform intended to enhance the tax collection figures, reward the efficient and result-oriented bill collectors, stressed the municipal commissioner, hoping the tax collection figure will exceed Rs 400 crore this year.

Meanwhile, Navale added that we have brought 11,500 new properties under the property tax net since April 2025 (in the current financial year).

The civic chief confirmed that the CSMC would erase the double entry of properties in the record and also focus on finding untraced properties; change in utility of the old properties (from residential to commercial or semi-commercial) although it is challenging, but will be done in a phased way through spot surveys.