CSMC made available 4 grounds for election campaigns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are only 11 days left for the upcoming Assembly elections. In these final days, candidates are focusing on holding as many rallies, meetings, and corner meetings as possible. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to make four grounds available for election campaigns, for a fee. Each candidate will be allowed to use one ground per day. Besides, the CSMC had been charging a fee for conducting meetings at banquet halls or other private venues. This has now been waived by the civic administration.

The voting will take place on November 20, and the campaign will officially end 48 hours before the election, i.e., on November 18. Candidates now have only 11 days left to campaign. Star campaigners from major political parties are expected to visit the city, and rallies will be organised based on the popularity of these leaders.

The CSMC has made four grounds available - TV Centre Ground, Ramleela Ground, Farshi Ground, and Rajiv Gandhi Ground - for campaigning. The fee for each ground is fixed as follows: TV Centre Ground - Rs 15,424, Ramleela Ground - Rs 27,675, Farshi Ground - Rs 16,243, and Rajiv Gandhi Ground Rs 34,666. Apart from these grounds, other open spaces, public areas, and squares for corner meetings and gatherings will be charged Rs 3,550 per day.

Candidates wishing to conduct any campaign activity must obtain permission from the CSMC Estate Section Once the prescribed fee is paid, the permission is granted by the section.

No Fee for Private Venues

For events organised at private banquet halls, function halls, auditoriums, and similar venues, the municipal corporation previously required a fee of Rs 1,180 for permission. However, this fee has now been waived, according to information from the Estate Section.