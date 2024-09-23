CSMC okays four BoT projects on land valuing Rs 600 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration launched various BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) projects in different parts of the city during 2006-07. Some of these projects remain incomplete to this day. Despite previous experiences not being very positive, the administration has granted in-principle approval to four more BOT projects at new locations: TV Centre, Seven Hills, Paithan Gate, and Piya Market in Aurangapura.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth has focused on increasing the municipal corporation’s revenue, developing strategically important plots, and promoting overall city development in recent months. Plans include a new shopping complex next to the TV Centre Shopping Complex, commercial development of land near municipal staff quarters near a fire station at Seven Hill, demolishing stalls in front of Sadia Talkies at Paithan Gate to construct a large complex, and replacing the Piya Market in Aurangapura with a new tall building using FSI. This decision is expected to facilitate the development of land worth approximately Rs 600 to 700 crores owned by the municipal corporation.

16,000 LED lights

The city will see the installation of 16,000 new LED streetlights. The municipal corporation awarded a BOT project for 40,000 streetlights seven years ago. This was the only project that proved beneficial for the corporation, resulting in monthly electricity savings of millions of rupees. Now, another project for 16,000 streetlights will also be awarded on a BOT basis.

Incomplete Projects

In 2006-07, the municipal corporation adopted the BOT policy and decided to implement projects at nine locations in the city. These projects were not completed within the stipulated time, leading to repeated extensions for their completion. The project at Shahganj Vegetable Market was cancelled, and a commercial complex was built at the Aurangapura vegetable market, which remains incomplete to this day. The project at Vasant Bhavan in the Gulmandi area is also still unfinished.

Completed Projects

The project for shops in front of Siddharth Garden’s entrance was completed after 15 years. The swimming pool project at Jyotinagar was finished in 2011. The complex behind the Mayor's bungalow at the Railway Station and the development of the D Mart at Shahanoorwadi were among the first to be completed.