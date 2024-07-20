CSMC provided dart gun to forest officials

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today confirmed that the Department of Forest (DoF) is in touch with them since the first sighting of a leopard in the city. The CSMC also confirmed that the DoF officials had taken the state-of-the-art dart gun to tranquilise the wildlife after tracing its location. The leopard will be tranquilised with the dart of Xylazine injection.

CSMC zoo official, Dr Shahed Shaikh said, “Initially, DoF had requested nets and guns, but later on took the gun only. On seeing the leopard, the dart of injection is shot in the direction of the neck or back of the wildlife animal. If the leopard is hungry the injection works faster and the leopard can be tranquilised for at least an hour. This method is similar to anesthesia given to human beings before surgeries.”

The leopard seen in the CCTV footage appears to be 7 to 8 years old, preferring goats and dogs as prey. After hunting, it doesn’t eat all the food at once, often storing some on high branches of trees. After a meal, it can remain relaxed for two to three days. This behavior is typical in the wild forest.

Does not attack easily

Leopards are somewhat timid, like cats, and attack their prey but rarely humans. They are also afraid of people and become more aggressive if cornered or locked. Attacking humans is never their intent; they only defend if they perceive a threat, explained Dr Shaikh also mentioning the existence of one leopard at the Siddharth Garden Zoo.